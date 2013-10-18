Sunglasses salesman becomes top food critic

Video

A sunglasses salesman from Newcastle is fast becoming Britain's most feared food critic.

Phil Blackett, who eats out most days, has so far compiled 780 reviews of restaurants, takeaways and hotels in 501 cities, spread across 36 countries.

The 52-year-old won Trip Advisor's restaurant reviewer of the year in 2012 - a feat which he hopes to repeat this year.

Mr Blackett told BBC Radio 5 live's Drive: "I have had a few friends locally who've asked me to come into their restaurants - but I said to them that could be risky because I'll just tell the truth."