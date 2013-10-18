Mystery humming noise plagues Hythe residents

Video

A mystery humming noise is keeping the residents of Hythe village awake at night.

The noise started in August and now Hampshire County Council and the Environment Agency is trying to work out where it is coming from.

Val Caachi, who lives and works close to Hythe, told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "It's a pulsing, vibrating sort of sound, like a turbine."

"You can't ignore it - it's pulsing in your head. It sounds ridiculous but it does keep you awake all night."