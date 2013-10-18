Jade Anderson's family 'disgusted' at sentence

Video

The stepfather of a teenage girl mauled to death by four dogs at a friend's home has said the suspended sentence given to their owner is "disgusting".

Since her death in March, Jade Anderson's mother and stepfather, Michael, have campaigned for the government to tighten the laws around dangerous animal ownership.

Speaking after the sentencing, Michael Anderson said he wanted to see the law changed so irresponsible owners were held to full account.