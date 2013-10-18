The home which kicked off a social mobility revolution

Video

The Social Mobility and Child Poverty Commission is warning the government that work no longer pays enough to provide a route out of poverty for millions of families.

In his report the commission's chair, one-time Labour minister Alan Milburn, highlighted stagnating incomes and rising prices.

The minimum wage is just too low; two thirds of children defined as in poverty are in a family that works.

In the past buying your council home at a bargain price was one way that people tried to move up the social ladder, but things are very different now as Jim Reed reports for BBC Newsnight.