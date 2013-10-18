Legal claims 'threat to' armed forces capabilities

Video

Defence Secretary Philip Hammond has said he is concerned that legal action against the MoD is having an impact on the ability of servicemen to carry out their duties on the battlefield.

He was reacting to a report by a think tank which said a "sustained legal assault" on British forces could have "catastrophic consequences" for the safety of the nation - but those bringing the claims argue the MoD must limit risk as much as it can.

Caroline Wyatt reports.