What does 'Englishness' mean to you?

Video

A Festival of Englishness is taking place in London to celebrate all things English in today's culture, politics, comedy and sport.

The Festival has been organised by the think tanks Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and British Future.

A new poll conducted by the British Future Research suggests that people in England are twice as likely to say they are English than British.

Vanessa Whitburn, the former editor of the Archers, told the Today programme's Justin Webb that English people "are eccentric".

Dr Sarah Wardle, a poet and lecturer in poetry at Middlesex University, said that "Englishness today needs to be re-assessed... it should be inclusive".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Saturday 19 October 2013.