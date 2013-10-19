HS2 Action Alliance: Rail link 'based on voodoo economics'

Video

Campaigners have condemned plans to build a north-to-south rail link after a report revealed that parts of the UK could lose out financially, if the rail link were built.

HS2 would make more than 50 places across the UK worse off, research by KPMG indicated, leading HS2 Action Alliance, to suggest the proposal is "based on voodoo economics".

Richard Houghton from HS2 Action Alliance said: "I'd certainly be asking very clear, difficult questions about why we're spending £50bn on a single train line when it's going to suck so much out of my local economy."