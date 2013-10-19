'Vast array' of infrastructure projects need funding

Video

The Government has defended the HS2 high-speed rail project, after figures suggested that more than 50 areas of the country may lose out.

The report says some places will benefit greatly, but that cities which are not close to the proposed line could lose hundreds of millions of pounds every year.

The government argues such areas will benefit from other transport improvements.

John Bridge, Chief Executive of the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce, is concerned that his area will miss out on investment in infrastructure because of HS2.