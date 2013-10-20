Alps murders: French police 'covering up', says brother

Video

The brother of a British man killed along with his wife and mother-in-law while on holiday in the Alps in September 2012 has denied arranging their murder and described the accusations as 'ridiculous.'

Zaid-al-Hilli has accused the French police of "covering up" the real target of the killings and offered to take a lie-detector test.

He has never been charged and remains on bail after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The French prosecutor said there was a very serious feud between the brothers, but this is denied by Zaid.

Jane Corbin reports.

Panorama: Murder in the Alps, BBC One, Monday 21 October at 21:00 BST and then available in the UK on the BBC iPlayer.