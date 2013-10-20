Alps murders: French police 'covering up', says brother
The brother of a British man killed along with his wife and mother-in-law while on holiday in the Alps in September 2012 has denied arranging their murder and described the accusations as 'ridiculous.'
Zaid-al-Hilli has accused the French police of "covering up" the real target of the killings and offered to take a lie-detector test.
He has never been charged and remains on bail after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
The French prosecutor said there was a very serious feud between the brothers, but this is denied by Zaid.
Jane Corbin reports.
20 Oct 2013
