'Shepherd's pies are twice the size they used to be'

Video

Serving sizes of some foods have doubled in the last twenty years, according to a new report by the British Heart Foundation.

But just how big is an ideal portion of food? Speaking to BBC Breakfast, dietician Ursula Philpot suggested that a portion size for a person should be roughly equivalent to the size of their hand.

She said that many portion sizes displayed on food packaging can be confusing for consumers, and that they may not be consistent across different products.