Men charged with terror offences

Video

Two 25-year-old men arrested in raids by anti-terror police in London last week have been charged under the Terrorism Act, the Metropolitan Police say.

One has been charged with engaging in acts with the intention of committing or assisting in acts of terrorism.

Both were charged with collecting or recording information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

One of the men was also charged with a further offence contrary to the Identity Documents Act 2010.

Andy Moore reports.