'Marrying a Muslim was emotional'

Marriages between people from different religious faiths are now common in the UK, but there are still very few people from the Jewish and Muslim communities who have married.

Such unions often take place amid opposition from family and religious communities and it is rare for such couples to speak to the media.

The Today programme's Zubeida Malik met one couple who told her about their marriage, under the pseudonyms of Paul and Mariyam.

You can hear more in the programme Meet the Jewslims at 11:00 on 21 October on BBC Radio 4.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on 21 October 2013.