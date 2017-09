Office workers use 'pointless jargon'

Video

Office workers have lost the ability to speak clearly to each other - an issue which is "horrible and damaging", a new book called Who Touched Base in My Thought Shower? has claimed.

The Today programme's Justin Webb asked workers in Canary Wharf to explain their least-favourite sayings and phrases used in the office.

Steven Poole, author of the new book, explained how office jargon and clich├ęs manifested themselves in our conversations.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 21 October 2013.