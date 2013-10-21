Office workers use 'pointless jargon'

Video

Office workers have lost the ability to speak clearly to each other - an issue which is "horrible and damaging", a new book called Who Touched Base in My Thought Shower? has claimed.

The Today programme's Justin Webb asked workers in Canary Wharf to explain their least-favourite sayings and phrases used in the office.

Steven Poole, author of the new book, explained how office jargon and clichés manifested themselves in our conversations.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 21 October 2013.