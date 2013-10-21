Video
Parent of adopted siblings on need for agency support
Parents considering adoption are to be given extra help if they look after children who are older, have siblings or come from difficult circumstances, as part of a scheme being run by adoption agencies.
One adoptive parent has spoken of the support she received while going through the process.
BBC Breakfast spoke to Heather Dickinson, a mother who adopted siblings, and Norman Goodwin from Adoption Matters Northwest.
21 Oct 2013
