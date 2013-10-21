Birmingham mosque attack killing motive racism, say police

Video

A Ukrainian student has admitted murdering an 82-year-old man as he walked home from a mosque in Birmingham.

Mohammed Saleem was stabbed to death in Small Heath in April.

Pavlo Lapshyn admitted murder at the Old Bailey, as well as plotting to cause explosions near mosques in the West Midlands.

Assistant Chief Constable Marcus Beale, from West Midlands Police, said the motive of the attack was racism.