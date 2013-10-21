Dog attack parents: She was screaming 'help me'

Video

An eight-year-old girl who was attacked by two American bulldogs in Glasgow is recovering after undergoing surgery for serious facial wounds.

Broagan McCuaig was playing with friends when she was mauled in Gartloch Road, Garthamlock, at 17:10 on Friday.

Her parents, Tracy Cox and Neil McCuaig, described what happened when Broagan was attacked.

"She was screaming 'help me', that's all I can remember," her mother said.