Food waste: Shopper explains why she ends up throwing food out

Video

The Waste and Resources Action Programme (Wrap) says that millions of tonnes of food goes to waste in the UK every year.

Supermarket chain Tesco has revealed it generated almost 30,000 tonnes of food waste in the first six months of 2013.

Using its own data and industry-wide figures, it also estimated that across the UK food industry as a whole, 68% of salad to be sold in bags was wasted - 35% of it thrown out by customers.

Shopper Carmen Weir told the BBC why she ends up throwing away food each week.