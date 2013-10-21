Hackers recruited for UK cyber defence force?

Video

The head of the UK's new cyber defence force has said he would consider recruiting convicted computer hackers - if they passed security vetting.

Lt Col Michael White told BBC Newsnight he would "look at individuals in the round" when assessing applicants.

Also speaking to Newsnight, Defence Secretary Philip Hammond confirmed the position on recruitment, saying that appointments were "a matter of judgement in individual cases".

"The armed forces, overall, do not have an absolute bar on people with criminal convictions", he added"