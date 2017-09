Video

Despite dominating the nominations list, David Bowie walked away with nothing at the Q Awards, with Ellie Goulding and Biffy Clyro beating him to win best solo artist and best album.

Robbie Williams, Jake Bugg and Chrissie Hynde were also winners at the ceremony in London on Monday.

The winners are chosen by readers of Q magazine and its website.

Colin Paterson reports.