Press regulation: 'Law is already highly effective'
Newspaper and magazine publishers are seeking a last-minute injunction to stop the proposed royal charter on press regulation being approved on Monday.
Speaking to the Today programme's Evan Davis, executive editor of The Times Roger Alton acknowledged that "there have been a few things going on", but argued that the law as it stands was already "highly effective".
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 30 October 2013.
30 Oct 2013