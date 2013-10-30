Media player
LIVE: Police update on escaped prisoner
West Mercia Police hold a news conference on the search for a child killer who escaped from an open prison in Worcestershire.
Alan John Giles, who is 56, disappeared from Hewell prison on Monday.
30 Oct 2013
