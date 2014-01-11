Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Papers: Saturday's front pages
Daily Telegraph media writer Neil Midgley and entrepreneur Scott Fletcher discuss the morning's papers for the BBC News Channel.
They chew over the Guardian's lead story which warns of a "crisis" - and a rise in homelessness - if buy-to-let landlords increasingly refuse to accept tenants on housing benefit.
They also discuss allegations that French President Francois Hollande is having an affair.
-
11 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window