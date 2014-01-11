Opening credit, the papers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Papers: Saturday's front pages

Daily Telegraph media writer Neil Midgley and entrepreneur Scott Fletcher discuss the morning's papers for the BBC News Channel.

They chew over the Guardian's lead story which warns of a "crisis" - and a rise in homelessness - if buy-to-let landlords increasingly refuse to accept tenants on housing benefit.

They also discuss allegations that French President Francois Hollande is having an affair.

  • 11 Jan 2014