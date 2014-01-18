Media player
Mikaeel Kular: Body taken away by ambulance
Police investigating the disappearance of three-year-old Mikaeel Kular have found a body and detained his mother.
The body has now been taken away by ambulance after being removed from woodland behind a property in the town's Dunvegan Avenue.
Chris Eakin reports.
18 Jan 2014
