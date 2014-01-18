Police at the scene
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mikaeel Kular: Body taken away by ambulance

Police investigating the disappearance of three-year-old Mikaeel Kular have found a body and detained his mother.

The body has now been taken away by ambulance after being removed from woodland behind a property in the town's Dunvegan Avenue.

Chris Eakin reports.

  • 18 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Police search moves to Kirkcaldy