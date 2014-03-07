Video

Lawyers are warning many political activists may now appeal against their convictions due to the involvement of undercover police in their cases.

There is a renewed focus on the activities of Scotland Yard's top secret Special Demonstration Squad, which infiltrated protest groups for nearly 40 years until it was disbanded six years ago.

Today two activists from the Animal Liberation Front who were jailed for firebombing department stores in the 1980s came forward to say they intended to appeal.

Matt Prodger reports.