The Israeli bombardment of Gaza "is wrong" and has "no justification in terms of results", a Tory MP has said.

Sir Peter Bottomley is the author of one of two letters, sent by Conservative politicians to government ministers expressing concern about Israel's actions.

He told the BBC: "If Israel is relying on other people to be silent, they will go on with the lack of proportionality, devastation and the death".

Since the offensive began on 8 July, 1,400 Palestinians, mostly civilian, have been killed, along with 58 Israelis, including 56 soldiers and two civilians.