New archives highlight WW1 conscription controversy

A rare collection of World War One documents has been discovered in Staffordshire, which show details of the tribunals held in the county after conscription was introduced in 1916.

The military records were supposed to be destroyed after the war, but an apparent oversight meant they survived.

Phil Mackie reports.

  • 13 Aug 2014
