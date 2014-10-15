Media player
Ban smoking in main London squares and parks?
Smoking could be banned in Trafalgar and Parliament squares and London parks if a report by the city's Health Commission is implemented.
The report, called "Better Health for London", has been put together by former health minister and cancer surgeon Lord Ara Darzi.
Londoners and visitors to Trafalgar Square gave their reaction to the proposal.
15 Oct 2014
