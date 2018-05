Video

A series of reports have revealed the extent of sexual abuse carried out by Jimmy Savile at hospitals and children's homes in Britain.

The investigation found that at one hospital alone - Stoke Mandeville, he was responsible for at least 60 assaults including five rapes.

A former nurse at the hospital, "Deborah", who was abused by Jimmy Savile, has been speaking about the findings.

Her words are spoken by an actor.