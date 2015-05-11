Women look out over UK beach
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

VE Day: Reclaiming holiday beaches after World War Two

The VE Day celebrations across the UK at the weekend have helped give an insight into what life was like at the end of World War Two in Europe.

But what was the transition like for people adapting back to times of peace?

Many people wanted nothing more than a good holiday, and huge numbers flocked to the coast.

But as Matthew Wheeler reports, it meant that beaches had to be transformed from their war-time role as defensive frontiers.

  • 11 May 2015
Go to next video: VE Day marked in the Netherlands