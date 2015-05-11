VE Day: Reclaiming holiday beaches after World War Two
The VE Day celebrations across the UK at the weekend have helped give an insight into what life was like at the end of World War Two in Europe.
But what was the transition like for people adapting back to times of peace?
Many people wanted nothing more than a good holiday, and huge numbers flocked to the coast.
But as Matthew Wheeler reports, it meant that beaches had to be transformed from their war-time role as defensive frontiers.
