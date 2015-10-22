Video
Theresa May condemns lack of diversity in police forces
Police forces in England and Wales are being challenged to increase their ethnic diversity by Theresa May.
The home secretary said the record of forces on employing black officers - and women - was "not good enough".
In a speech to the National Black Police Association conference, Ms May also denied claims by officers that reducing stop and search had led to a rise in knife crime.
Elaine Dunkley reports.
