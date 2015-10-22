Mother tells how son became a Jihadi in Somalia

Video

Thomas Evans was brought up in Buckinghamshire, but at the age of 21 he left Britain to join an Islamist terrorist group in Somalia.

In a Channel 4 documentary, his mother Sally and brother Michael explain how Thomas changed from a "happy and funny" boy into a radicalised murderer.

Ahead of the programme's broadcast, they told Victoria Derbyshire how they believe it could happen to other families.

Sally Evans said: "It's not just a Muslim problem, it's everybody's problem."

