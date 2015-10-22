Video
Stop and search must be intelligence-led - Theresa May
Home Secretary Theresa May has condemned the "misapplication" of stop and search powers in a speech to members of the National Black Police Association.
Speaking at the association's annual conference in Birmingham, Mrs May said incorrect use of stop and search "damages the relationship between the communities and the police".
She went on to say that more must be done to increase ethnic diversity within the police forces of England and Wales.
