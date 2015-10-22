Video
Shaker Aamer: Guantanamo's last UK inmate in his own words
Shaker Aamer is the last British inmate to be held at Guantanamo Bay.
He has been there for 13 years without charge or trial - but he was cleared for release last month and could be back in Britain this weekend.
The Victoria Derbyshire Programme obtained a transcript of conversations with his lawyer in which speaks about life inside Guantanamo Bay and his possible return home.
His words are spoken for him.
