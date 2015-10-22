Video
We're acting speedily - TalkTalk boss Dido Harding
Every customer of Talk Talk could "potentially" be affected by a "significant and sustained cyber-attack" on the company's website, its chief executive has said.
Dido Harding told the BBC News Channel that Talk Talk was acting as speedily as it could to warn customers.
She said she was sorry about the disruption to customers and that it was now her "obligation" to ensure that their data was properly defended.
22 Oct 2015
