Video
China President Xi Jinping ends UK visit in Manchester
China's President Xi Jinping has ended his state visit to the UK with a day in Manchester and managed to find time for a selfie with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.
Mr Xi and the Chancellor George Osborne visited the National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester, before the Chinese president joined Prime Minister David Cameron at Manchester City's football academy.
Carrie Gracie reports.
-
23 Oct 2015
- From the section UK