What are legal highs and how could they be controlled?

Video

A committee of MPs has criticised ministers for rushing through new laws to crack down on so-called legal highs, which it says have resulted in a number of "weaknesses".

The Home Affairs Select Committee report recommends that a ban on the party drugs known as "poppers" be dropped from the forthcoming Psychoactive Substances Bill.

It also said using the term "legal highs" was misleading and inappropriate.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme looks at the definition of legal highs, their effects and how they might be controlled.