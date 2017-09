Video

A hidden chapel built for King Henry V is opening to the public for the first time to mark the 600th Anniversary of the battle of Agincourt.

The Battle of Agincourt took place on 25 October 1415 in a field in Picardy, northern France.

The chapel inside Westminster Abbey opens on Saturday for one day only.

Nick Higham reports.

How did Henry V win the Battle of Agincourt?