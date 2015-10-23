Premature baby survives with help of sandwich bag

Video

A baby born three months prematurely has defied the odds by surviving, after being rushed into intensive care in a plastic sandwich bag shortly after birth.

Five-month-old Pixie Griffiths-Grant was so small she was able to fit in the small supermarket bag - weighing less than 1lb - when she was delivered by caesarean section at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. Her mum, Sharon Grant, told Peter Allen how doctors said her daughter might not live longer than an hour.

She said: "They put her in a sandwich bag straight away to keep her warm and to keep her in a greenhouse-like environment. She was living hour by hour for weeks after that in intensive care."

"Now she's seven and a half pounds and doing so well."

