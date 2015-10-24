Germaine Greer: Transgender women are 'not women'

Video

Australian-born academic and writer Germaine Greer has said that in her opinion, transgender women are "not women".

She also claims that "a great many women" who are not transgender think transgender women - who she refers to as "male to female transgender people" - do not "look like, sound like or behave like women".

In an interview with BBC Newsnight's Kirsty Wark, Greer did say that she would be prepared to use female pronouns when referring to someone, if that was their preference, "as a courtesy".