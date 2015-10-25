TalkTalk: Customer believes firm hacked 'months ago'

Video

A TalkTalk customer believes the company was hacked "a couple of months ago" after he received a fraudulent phone call from someone who claimed to work for them.

Mike Barrie said the caller was "very convincing", particularly when he read out all of his details including his TalkTalk account number.

Mike claimed TalkTalk "didn't seem very interested" when he tried to report it and is "positive" they were being hacked at the time.

TalkTalk announced they had been hacked on Thursday potentially compromising the security of its customers' personal details. The firm has urged customers to stay vigilant. The police are investigating the hacking.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on 25 October 2015