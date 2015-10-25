Nepal earthquake - six months on

Video

It is six months today since a devastating earthquake hit Nepal, which killed more than 8,600 people and - in some parts of the country - flattened 98% of all the houses in the country's hillside villages.

BBC Radio 5 live's Nick Garnett was in the country immediately after the quake. He went back to Kathmandu to look at the impact and spoke to Jeffrey Shannon, Nepal Director of the charity Mercy Corps who said the countries progress is "much slower" than hoped.

It marked the start of a series of setbacks for the country: the monsoon season hit people living in make shift tents and then a dispute on the Indian border has meant the country's been starved of fuel supplies which has seen petrol prices rise by 500%.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on 25 October 2015