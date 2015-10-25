Football 'lagging behind' on addressing homosexuality

Video

The head of the Football Supporters Federation believes having openly gay players is "one of the last obstacles" in the way of achieving diversity in top-flight football.

Kevin Miles said football was viewed as "ahead of society" in addressing racism but that it is "lagging behind" with homosexuality.

There have been reports in the Daily Mirror that two Premier League footballers are ready to tell their club and fans that they are gay.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on 25 October 2015.