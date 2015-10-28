Bobbies on the beat coming to an end

Video

Senior police officers have signalled that the era of routine patrols by "bobbies on the beat" has come to an end.

The comments have been made by the chairwoman of the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), Sara Thornton, and Craig Mackey, the deputy commissioner of the Met Police.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Chief Constable Sara Thornton said: "The evidence would say that random police patrol doesn't prevent crime."

Nick Hopkins reports.