Should cyclists be able to go through red lights?

Video

Campaigners are pushing for new rules in London which would allow cyclists to go through red lights in certain situations.

The change would mean that cyclists could go through red lights in the capital, but only if they were turning left.

The rule is referred to as the Idaho Law, because cyclists in the US state are allowed to stop and then pass through a red light if their path is clear.

Donnachadh McCarthy, from the campaign group Stop Killing Cyclists, says the move would save lives but Jeanette Wilson, President of the Association of Motor Offence Lawyers, says it is a dangerous suggestion.