Cameron asked same question six times by Corbyn
David Cameron was asked the same question six times by Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
The Labour leader was asking for a guarantee that people will not be worse off when the cuts to working tax credits come into effect next year.
The Prime Minister did not give the guarantee but stressed that controlling the deficit by reducing welfare spending was crucial to managing the economy and ensuring more harmful cuts did not have to made in other areas of government spending.
28 Oct 2015
