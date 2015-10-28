Cameron argues against Norway model of EU relationship

Video

David Cameron has said he is strongly against the idea of the UK adopting looser ties with the European Union in the way that Norway does.

Some Eurosceptics have suggested it is a good example of how the UK could leave the EU but stay in a single market.

The Prime Minister is in Iceland, which has a similar relationship with the EU, to discuss his renegotiation plans.

Laura Kuenssberg reports from Reykjavik.