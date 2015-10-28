'Pure relief' at dad's release in Saudi Arabia

Video

The daughter of a British man imprisoned for possessing alcohol in Saudi Arabia has said she is hugely relieved to learn that her father is to be released.

Karl Andree, 74, was arrested by Saudi religious police after being found in possession of homemade wine.

He has been in prison for more than a year and his family feared he would also be flogged, although Saudi officials denied this would happen.

His daughter Kirsten Piroth said the news was a "huge relief", and that it had been a "long, long year" of worry.