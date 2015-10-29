Bailey Gwynne death: Vigil held in local church

Video

A special service and candlelit vigil has been held in Aberdeen, in memory of a 16-year-old-boy, stabbed to death at school.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged over the death of Bailey Gwynne, who died after suffering stab injuries at an Aberdeen school.

Bailey - described by as gentle and caring - died after the incident at Cults Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Scotland said a 16-year-old male had been charged in connection with the death. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

