Gay discrimination: 'I was his bit of fun'
A gay man has won the first ever compensation award for discrimination based entirely on homophobic gestures.
Following months of taunting, the man sued locksmith Peter Edwards under the Equality Act and won what is believed to be the first ever case of discrimination based on a case when not a single word was spoken.
Using the assumed name Tim, the man spoke to the BBC's Legal Affairs Correspondent Clive Coleman.
29 Oct 2015
