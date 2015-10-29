Funeral held for Everton's Howard Kendall

Video

Legendary former Everton manager Howard Kendall's funeral is taking place.

A host of players from his teams are among mourners who have gathered at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral for the service, which is open to the public.

The funeral cortege completed a lap of the Goodison Park stadium, pausing next to the statue of all-time record goalscorer Dixie Dean before heading to the cathedral.

Kendall, Everton's most successful manager, died aged 69 on 17 October.