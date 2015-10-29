Howard Kendall's funeral cortege arrives at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Funeral held for Everton's Howard Kendall

Legendary former Everton manager Howard Kendall's funeral is taking place.

A host of players from his teams are among mourners who have gathered at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral for the service, which is open to the public.

The funeral cortege completed a lap of the Goodison Park stadium, pausing next to the statue of all-time record goalscorer Dixie Dean before heading to the cathedral.

Kendall, Everton's most successful manager, died aged 69 on 17 October.

  • 29 Oct 2015
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Kendall was my idol - Lawrenson